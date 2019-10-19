Worked in the Quarter of the MP distributed in the Parliament concert tickets
October 19, 2019 | News | No Comments|
MP from the party “people’s Servant”, former actor Studio Quarter 95 Yuri Kravchenko, better known as Yuzik, caught in the Verkhovna Rada rather strange sanetime, writes 1News.
The parliamentarian during the meeting of Parliament handed out to their colleagues in the session hall concert tickets the Evening of the quarter.
It should be noted that in the hands of Utica was a whole bunch of tickets to the concert, which took place on the same day, 16 October, 19:00 at the Palace of Ukraine. However, selling “servant of the people” bilete or distributed free of charge — is unknown.