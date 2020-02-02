Worked with Frank Sinatra and Marlon Brando: as a Russian immigrant in Hollywood
Film historian Harlow Robinson wrote a book about the Director in Lewis Milestone. All of Hollywood called him Millie. He himself, when he his Russian-speaking colleagues were addressed formally as “Mr. Lewis Milestone”, said with a laugh: “but what I’m Lewis, I Lev Milstein!”, says “Voice of America”.
The story of the rise to world fame of an immigrant from Chisinau, which became one of the most famous Directors from Hollywood’s Golden era, can be considered a classic example of the “American dream”.
About the biography of Lewis Milestone in his new book, told the American film historian Harlow Robinson. Monograph published by University Press of Kentucky, called the “Lewis Milestone: the life and films” (Lewis Milestone: Life and Films).
The Harriman Institute at Columbia University in new York hosted the presentation of this book. It was conducted by Feruza Aripova, visiting scholar of the Institute, working with Harlow Robinson, 2012 at the University of North Eastern in Boston, where he is Professor Emeritus of history, cinema and media in the College of social Sciences and Humanities, and she is preparing his doctoral thesis.
The principles and messages
Introducing a new book by Professor Robinson, Feruza Aripova said that this is the first detailed monograph on the Lewis Milestone. “Many movie fans know and love his movies, she said. – But few associated their names with his name.”
Harlow Robinson is one of the most renowned experts on Russian culture, music and cinema in the United States. He is the author of “Sergei Prokofiev: a biography”, “the Last impresario: the life, times and legacy of Sol Euroka” and “Russians in Hollywood, Hollywood’s Russians: biography of an image”. He also translated part of the epistolary archive of Sergei Prokofiev. His articles, essays and reviews published in “the new York times”, “the Boston globe”, “Los Angeles times” and other publications.
In a detailed new book, detailing the biography of Lewis Milestone (1895-1980). To most viewers he is known for the film “On the Western front without change”, “Of mice and men” in the original version of “11 friends of Oushena” and historical drama “mutiny on the bounty”.
“He was a serious artist who believed in the power of cinema not only to entertain but to send the viewer an important message across,’ said Professor Robinson. – In entertainment, he was considered a man of principles.”
“New York is the right place to talk about the Milestone, noted Robinson. In 1913, he, an 18-year-old immigrant from Russia, came to USA, settled on the Upper West side and even took English classes at Columbia University. He was born into a Jewish family in Odessa. When he was 5 years old, the family moved to Kishinev. To his shock, the impression of the Kishinev pogrom of 1903. Then, save the children, the parents locked them in the house, where they left four or five days. During the second world war, the Holocaust heavily on his family in the Nazi camps killed his sister and brother.”
The first years in the States was difficult, he took on a heavy, low-paying jobs, from the family helped him only aunt. The guy even slept a few nights in Central Park. He never received a higher education, and the basics of film studied in practice during his service in the army during the first world war, which was in a special unit, who shot newsreels. In 1920-21 moved to Los Angeles, where he started as an assistant at the studios, assistant film editor and Director.
The military theme
Robinson singled out as an “absolute masterpiece” military drama “On the Western front without changes” (1930), an adaptation of the novel by Erich Maria Remarque. For this picture the Milestone received “Oscar” for best Director. It was his second Oscar, and first he received in 1929 for the silent military Comedy “Two Arabian knights” at the first ever ceremony “Oscar”.
As highlighted in the book of Robinson, this Milestone can be considered one of the pillars of Hollywood, and his biography in General terms repeats the story of “from rags to riches” a few magnates of American show business, Jews from Eastern Europe, Lewis Selznick, Samuel Goldwyn, Louis Mayer and others. He was fluent in Russian and a little Yiddish and Moldovan. Was friends with Ilya Ehrenburg and in the 30-ies was going to make a film based on one of his early books. But neither the American Studio decided not to support this project.
He admired the films of Sergei Eisenstein, whose influence is evident in some of his paintings, especially the early period. It was called “the change of Director in America.”
Milestone worked in the film industry since the early 20’s to mid-60-ies. He left a noticeable trace in the silent cinema, having shot several films, and easily adapted to standards of sound film. Very appreciated good music and opened for film composer Aaron Copland, who was asked to write the music for the film adaptation of the book by John Steinbeck “Of mice and men” (1939).
The monograph describes in detail the history of creation and rolled in the famous movie Milestone “On the Western front without changes”. This was actually the first Hollywood blockbuster took the world by storm.
Hard, harsh, realistic and at the same time, a touching Saga of several friends, young Germans, trapped in the terrible millstone of the first world war. The Nazis came to power in Germany, forbade “a Jewish movie” (producer, Carl David was also a Jew), who was accused of “defeatism”. A Note with Milestone worked and later on a painting of 1948 in the novel “arch of triumph” with Ingrid Bergman in the title role.
“His main theme – the war, – said Professor Robinson. — He was a staunch pacifist, never romanticised the war, and showed it as a tragedy, evil, causing untold suffering to the people.”
Volte-face
During the second world war actually work for the government Milestone directed several propaganda films, with sympathy which showed the struggle of the Soviet Union from Nazi aggression and Japanese militarism. In one of them, “the North star” (scripted by Lillian Hellman), showing the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian partisans against German aggressors.
These films hurt, “backfired”, the Director immediately after the war, when the Alliance rapidly came the cold war.
“The milestone was never a member of the Communist party – said Professor Robinson, but of course he was a leftist, a liberal, and immediately came under suspicion as “red” when the work of the Commission on UN-American activities. He had to go to Europe, where until the mid-50s he lived with his wife in Paris, worked in various film projects, we note, without much success, and then, when anti-Communist hysteria had subsided, returned to the United States.”
In his films starring the biggest stars. In his memoirs, they describe a friendly, patient Director who loved to rehearse a lot that Hollywood Mastema, in General, is not typical.
In the picture “the General died at dawn” Gary Cooper played the American tough guy, coming in China. In the film Noir “the Strange love of Martha Ivers”, is clearly underestimated in its time, debuted in the movie kirk Douglas played one of his best roles Barbara Stanwyck. In one of his last films, the criminal Comedy “11 friends of Oushena” busy the whole “rat pack” – Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Peter Lawford and Sammy Davis Jr. Joan Crawford starred in “the Rain”, Gregory peck in “pork Chop hill”, a drama about the war in Korea.
In 1962, the Milestone took its latest gaming picture “mutiny on the bounty” – an expensive historical film shot in the new widescreen technology. This is a picture of the conflict, a fierce captain of the British ship and his rebellious first mate. Curiously, he began filming the Director Carol reed, but it did not work with Marlon Brando, who played the first assistant, and the Studio replaced him on this Milestone. Writes Robinson, Brando lot of blood spoiled and Milestone, changed the script and dialogues and the Director dictate their terms.
“I am very grateful to the Academy of motion picture arts (AMPAS) for giving me a 2010 target grant, said Professor Robinson. Thanks to him, I was able to work in the wonderful library of the Academy, where there is an unpublished autobiography of this Milestone and his personal and Studio documents so I could write this book.”
According to Robinson, the Director, who was married to Kendall Lee, cousin of the artist Rockwell Kent (she died in 1978), had no children. Relatives Milestone in the U.S. is now alive only his grandniece, she works as a doctor in South Dakota.
When Professor Robinson has awakened interest in Russian culture and film?
“As a teenager, when I lived in Connecticut, first saw the film “Doctor Zhivago”, – he said. – It was a turning point. I began to read Dostoevsky, Tolstoy joined the Russian choir. a major impetus was the film “the cranes are Flying”. A student I went on a summer internship in Leningrad, where he studied Russian language. Since then, I went to the Soviet Union and Russia about thirty times.”
