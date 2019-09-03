Workers in the field of education conduct a vote on the strike (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Union representing over 55,000 education workers of Ontario, appealed to its members with a proposal to go on strike at the moment when students of the province returned to school.

Representatives of the School Board at the Ontario CUPE (Canadian Union of civil servants) said that technical workers, clerical workers and assistants, whom he represents, will today vote on a strike.

Union President Laura Walton stated that she expects in two weeks, when voting will end, “strong” support from employees in terms of getting a mandate for action.

The provincial appointments of teachers and workers in the education sector expired on August 31, and negotiations on new contracts are still in the early stages.

The Union permits the holding of a number of such events, if the negotiations with the government and school boards will not be productive, including a stay-in strike.

Previously, CUPE announced that its Central priorities in the negotiations are wages, benefits, job security and sick leave.