Working as porters in the network recalled a funny photo with Putin and Steinmeier

| October 7, 2019 | News | No Comments

Работали носильщиками: в сети напомнили забавные фото с Путиным и Штайнмайером

The network has published archival photographs, which depicted the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

So, on one of the images made several years ago, Putin is a portfolio of first mayor of St. Petersburg Anatoly Sobchak.

Next also posted a picture in which Steinmeier at a younger age carries the portfolio of the former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.

The pictures on the page in Facebook published Anatoly Vinogrodsky.

Работали носильщиками: в сети напомнили забавные фото с Путиным и Штайнмайером

Работали носильщиками: в сети напомнили забавные фото с Путиным и Штайнмайером

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr