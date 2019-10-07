Working as porters in the network recalled a funny photo with Putin and Steinmeier
October 7, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The network has published archival photographs, which depicted the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
So, on one of the images made several years ago, Putin is a portfolio of first mayor of St. Petersburg Anatoly Sobchak.
Next also posted a picture in which Steinmeier at a younger age carries the portfolio of the former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.
The pictures on the page in Facebook published Anatoly Vinogrodsky.