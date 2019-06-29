Working in the oil and gas field in Kazakhstan beat foreign colleagues because of the PHOTO with the girl ‘licking’ antenna walkie talkie (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

In the shift camp Tengiz in Kazakhstan there were mass riots and clashes between local and foreign workers, the company Consolidated Contracting Engineering and Procurement S. A. L Offshore (SSER) for the photo in the messenger WhatsАpp that Kazakhs considered offensive. As reported Tengrinews.kz in the photo a worker from Libya (according to others, from Lebanon) Ali Daud imprinted itself on the foreground with the walkie-talkie in hand, and beside him is a colleague from Kazakhstan and shows the tip of the tongue. In the photo it looks like the girl licks the antenna of the radio.

The newspaper “AK Zhayik”, citing the security service of the company “Tengizchevroil” (TCO) writes that in the morning at the construction site of the plant in Tengiz began a massacre of foreign workers. The publication published a picture of one of the victims with a bloody face.

The press service of “Tengizchevroil” reported that on the construction site occurred, “interpersonal conflict between the workers, which resulted in several employees of the Contracting organization CCEP injured”. The statement said that “the area was cordoned off”, and TCO “working closely with local authorities to stabilize the situation and ensure the safety of workers”.

One of the workers told the “Radio Azattyk” that many employees are dissatisfied with unequal conditions of labour and, therefore, “immediately came out to protest” after the pictures. According to him, the action was attended by about 15 thousand people.

All foreigners had to be urgently evacuated from facilities the construction of the plant on the buses, the crowd threw stones at them. According to the akimat of Atyrau region, 30 people were injured, they received medical assistance. It is reported that their lives are not in danger, no one was killed. On the scene left the akim of Atyrau region, the head of the regional police and Prosecutor.

Deputy akim of the region Serik Chapkanov had a conversation about “the inadmissibility of escalation of domestic conflict” and discussed the organization of work in the field. According to official information, there will be a special Commission headed by the Deputy Governor to work out the issues, it will include representatives SSER and TCO.

The interior Ministry of Kazakhstan said that the conflict is settled. The instigators of the fight a criminal case. The author of the photo, which sparked the conflict in Tengiz, in videobrashchenie apologized to the people of Kazakhstan. He noted that he did not want to hurt anyone with his act, and just published a screenshot with a colleague, reports NUR.KZ.

Video 18+