Working in the public sector, began to earn more
From 1 January 2020, the Ukrainians working in the public sector, began to earn more. Rose and the minimum wage. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine promised a further increase of salaries of Ukrainians on average by 10%.
About it reports “Today”.
Intensive growth of salaries in the public sector began on 1 January 2017. Then the minimum wage set at 3200 UAH, that is twice more than it was before. This increase has positively affected the occupations with the lowest wages.
In 2018, the minimum wage was increased on 523 hryvnias, and in 2019 – 450 UAH in 2020 – a further 550 hryvnia. In the end, the minimum wage in Ukraine amounted to UAH 4723.
Amounts are net of taxes, at the hands of the Ukrainians working for minimum wage, get even less, because the amount is deducted from the earnings of 19.5%.
Ukraine’s legislation forbids employers to pay less than the minimum, therefore, until the required amount of workers some jobs with very low salaries, underpaid, and this leads to egalitarianism.
Supplements provide in the form of allowances and bonuses. For example, in the education sector, where salaries remain paltry, allowance for “the prestige of the profession” in the amount of 10% is required. Another 20% of teachers pay for checking notebooks, 10% classroom management and 10% for superintendence of the Cabinet, and the like.
In addition, teachers also pay for the experience: more than 3 years – 10%, more than 10 years – 20% over 20 years – 30% of salary.
By the way, this allowance is and physicians, making their salaries vary between 7-10 thousand.
The promised Cabinet Groisman increase in teachers ‘ salaries increased to 2,5 living wages, which was to take effect from 1 January 2020, defer for another year.
Expert opinions
Economists are positive about the increase in pay in the public sector, and note that the current increase is insufficient, and the binding of the salaries of state employees to a living wage, not minimum wage, criticized.
“The fact that half of state employees salaries below minimum wage, is not only wrong, for it begets egalitarianism and tension in society, but dangerous for the future of Ukraine,” analyses the member of the Economic discussion club Oleg Pendzin.
He stressed that because of the egalitarianism that emerged in the public sector, and the surgeon who is conducting complex operations, and the nurse receive almost the same salary.
The system of allowances Pendzin is skeptical, because this not only improves employee productivity but also puts them in dependence on the user that, for example, decides whom to trust with classroom management or superintendence of the class.
That until 2017, the salaries of public sector employees was linked to the minimum wage, not living wage, said the President of the Ukrainian analytical center Alexander Okhrimenko.
“If this norm is abolished, then the worker now would receive 4723 UAH, but it would have been her salary, not salary plus Supplement in 1.25 salary, because the law to pay less impossible. And the Professor would not have got 8000 UAH, and more than 18,000 UAH”, — said Okhrimenko.
Thus, according to Okhrimenko, suffered the most qualified doctors, teachers, as for leveling, they began to look for a job in the private sector or become migrant workers.
How to survive the public sector?
In connection with the low salaries of public sector employees, they have to “out”. So often there are reports of “thanks” for the free treatment, for the arrival of the ambulance etc.
Teachers begin to look for jobs Tutors, many of them officially, because to survive on 7-8 thousand hryvnia per month, having a family, almost impossible.
“Tutoring is my livelihood, but it takes almost all my free time”, – told us Irina Petrik, a teacher of mathematics ordinary of the Kyiv school, located in a residential area.
However, not all public sector employees have the opportunity, because not all professions allow you to do this. For example, employees of museums, libraries, etc. are simply doomed to survival at the expense of the meager salaries.