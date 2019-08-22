Working methods for avoiding sweets called experts
Experts in the field of dietetics called methods for avoiding sweets that really work. In society there are two types of people. Some easily give up favorite desserts, for others it is impossible to do.
In the first place were the Council to replace sweets with more wholesome foods such as dried fruits or fruit. They are no less tasty, moreover, contain large amounts of vitamins and other important minerals. Experts also recommend simply not purchasing your favorite sweets, because you can’t eat a piece unlikely to succeed, if there is, for example, candies or marshmallows. Next is the recommendation to avoid stress. In such situations, the hands begin to reach for something sweet. While experts strongly advise you to starve. Then resist the dessert impossible.
It is also recommended to exercise willpower. If it so happened that sweet to resist failed, it is impossible to criticize. This fact should be taken for granted, and then to continue training. Many believe that sugar is only added to cakes and other sweets, but it is present in the drink. Experts advise to drink only natural teas, fruit drinks, fruit drinks, but exclude any sweets, including sugar.
No less important, experts believe good sleep. The fact that his lack stimulates the desire to eat sweet. In addition, you must exercise. It turns out that physical activity eliminates the desire to eat a favorite dessert. It is not necessary to give up sweets forever. As proved by scientists, sugar must be present in the diet because it improves mood, gives courage and promotes thinking processes.