Workout 5 times a week reduces the risk of developing severe disease
Scientists from the University of Wisconsin in Madison conducted a study, gaining a group of people with increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease for genetic reasons. As it turned out, workout 5 times a week reduces the risk of developing the disease.
The researchers attracted to the experiment 317 participants whose parents were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. All volunteers had no problems with the functioning of the brain, the age range was from 40 to 65 years. Was conducted an initial assessment of biological conditions, health factors and lifestyle associated with this disease. The results showed that people who do a light 30-minute workout 5 times a week, had a much weaker biomarkers of disease when they are older.
However, the effects were much weaker in older people who reported doing at least 30 minutes of exercise five days a week. In a separate study involving 95 people, the same group of scientists found that the effect of the disease was weaker in people with more aerobic training, taking into account such factors as age, gender, body mass index, heart rate at rest.
“The most interesting part of our study is that we now show evidence that lifestyle habits, in this case regular, moderate exercise can change the effect of what is usually considered a nonmodifiable risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease, in this case of aging,” noted the study authors.