Workout at the same time help to lose weight
You need to make physical activity was carried out at the same time each day. In this case, they can turn into a useful habit, from which man will not refuse.
We’ve all heard that successful weight loss is proper nutrition must be combined with regular exercise. Many people do start going to the gym, but then thrown out for lack of motivation and just plain laziness. And now a study has shown that there is a simple secret that helps you incorporate exercise into everyday life for the maximum possible period. It turns out that you need to train every day and at the same time. It does not matter what time a person chooses — in the morning, afternoon or evening.
These are the results of a study involving 375 adults who were devoted to training approximately 350 minutes a week. They had only 5 days a week, leaving two days to rest. The researchers found that the regular load at the same time was that magical recipe that has taught man to training. If they were repeated regularly, become a habit, not some duty, which the person tries to delay all the forces.
It is not necessary every day to spend two hours in the gym. The study showed that two and a half hours of moderate exercise a week is enough for optimal results. Well, this time can be divided into 5 days including two weekends, or 7 days, after which the duration of daily training will become even smaller.