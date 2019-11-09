“Works” Joker: the scandal with the “drain” of correspondence MPs ridiculed apt photoshopped pics
The published correspondence between the Ukrainian prankster, the Joker that acts under the guise of the attorney-General Ruslan of Ryaboshapka, caused a stir among MPs and has generated a lot of jokes.
For this reason, the network appeared the funny photoshopped pics from Ukrainian political analyst Alexey Golubitsky.
In pictures that spread in social networks, used images and phrases from well-known comedies.
“I would not be surprised if tomorrow it turns out that your husband secretly corresponded with the Joker,” he paraphrased the famous quote from “the Diamond hand” the author photojob.
About Joker the Joker in the Ukrainian media it became known on 30 October 2019, thanks to the site Stranaya where he published his first correspondence with the people’s Deputy Bohdan Yaremenko, under the guise of public Prosecutor Ruslana’s Ryaboshapko. It happened at the peak of the sex scandal surrounding MP.
31 October, the network appeared the Telegram channel prankster, the Joker, which published his correspondence with the people’s Deputy from “public Servants” Michael Radutsky and Nikolay Tishchenko also on behalf of Ryaboshapka.
Feed author, who calls himself the Joker, promised to lay out new revelations, if the number of subscribers will grow, first to 10 million and then to 50 thousand.
“It is not surprising that the Joker was born in Halloween [31 October]. This is my day. If you don’t subscribe to this channel, then I’ll find you. In your phone. Your chats. Your thoughts. I will be there, where is your dark place,” wrote about the appearance of your channel in the Telegram the author.