World champion 2018 broke the contract with the Russian football club because he was not paid a salary
Adil Rami
The lawyer of the world champion in 2018 in the national team of France Adil Rami Jules Planck published a statement of his client, in which 34-year-old has expressed dissatisfaction with the situation in the club, which he joined in February.
Rami says that “Sochi” has not complied with any of the agreements, and he never received a salary, according to RMC Sport.
Planck, in turn, said that his client considers himself free from any obligations to Sochi and is ready to continue his career at another club.
However, in Sochi argue that it is the club cancelled the contract with Rami, due to the fact that the Frenchman has lied to the club, hiding his chronic knee injury, the so-called jump knee injury, giving her a different, not so heavy – tendonitis. However, the medical Department had identified the problem, sent Adil to the Barcelona clinic to one of the world’s best experts on such injuries.
But it didn’t help that the player should accept that the continuation of a career in his situation is impossible, he is not able to perform at a professional level, according to “Sport-Express”.
Before moving to Sochi Adil belonged to the Turkish Fenerbahce, but played only one match in the championship of Turkey. In the past, the defender played for Valencia, Milan, Sevilla and Marseille.