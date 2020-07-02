World champion and former player of Barcelona called Messi “a long autistic”
Christophe Dugarry
World champion-1998 and Euro 2000 and in the national team of France, the former Barcelona forward Christophe Dugarry has expressed concern that his compatriot Antoine Griezmann has not, in his view, enough game in the “blaugranas”.
In this case, 48-year-old Christophe indirectly accused in this situation the captain “leopards” Lionel Messi.
“What scared Griezmann? said Dugarry in your show Team Duga on RMC Sport. – He is afraid of five-foot child, who is half autistic? He just needs to slap him in the face, if there is a problem.”
Earlier it was reported that between Grismannen and Messi there is a misunderstanding.
The last full match for Barcelona 29-year-old Frenchman held on 16 June, when the Catalan club played against “Getafe” (2:0). He then played 14 minutes in the match against Sevilla (0:0), 65 minutes in the match against athletic (1:0) and 10 minutes in the game against Celta (2:2).
In the last match against Atletico Madrid (2:2) Antoine took to the field in the 90th minute.
On account of Griezmann this season, 14 goals and 4 assists in 43 matches for the “blaugranas”.