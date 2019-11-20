World champion in supertech Wilder and contender Ortiz held a duel views (video)
Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz
Colleagues of the Ukrainian Alexander Usik in the heavyweight division Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz’s eyes met before the match-revenge.
The world champion under version WBC Wilder decided to be original and came to a duel in the sun glasses.
Let us add that the first Boxing match ended in the 10th round victory for the American a technical knockout.
The revenge Wilder – Ortiz will take place on the night of 24 November in Las Vegas.
Recall, his debut fight in the heavyweight division Usyk won, having won a technical knockout Cassa Witherspoon.