World champion in supertech Wilder and contender Ortiz held a duel views (video)

| November 20, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Чемпион мира в супертяжах Уайлдер и претендент Ортис провели дуэль взглядов (видео)

Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz

Colleagues of the Ukrainian Alexander Usik in the heavyweight division Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz’s eyes met before the match-revenge.

The world champion under version WBC Wilder decided to be original and came to a duel in the sun glasses.

Let us add that the first Boxing match ended in the 10th round victory for the American a technical knockout.

The revenge Wilder – Ortiz will take place on the night of 24 November in Las Vegas.

Recall, his debut fight in the heavyweight division Usyk won, having won a technical knockout Cassa Witherspoon.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr