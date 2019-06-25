World champion in the heavyweight lost the suit for $ 4.4 million. the Russian boxer
Deontay Wilder
The world champion under version WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder lost the court with the promotional company World of Boxing (WOB), which represents the interests of Russian Alexander Povetkin, according to BoxingTalk.
We will remind, in 2016, the fight Wilder – Povetkin was cancelled due to the fact that “Russian Vityaz” failed the doping test (in his urine sample was found a prohibited substance Meldonium).
American champion demanded to reimburse him the full amount of the fee, which made up 4.37 million. clarifies the issue
The U.S. court of appeals rejected the claims of Wilder saying about the insufficient reasons to promotion company WOB had to return the money. The court found that WBC were responsible for the conduct of the match Wilder – Povetkin, so WBC and is responsible for its breakdown.
In turn, the WBC, despite positive test results, decided that Povetkin did not violate the WBC program “Clean box”.
In its resolution the WBC explained the “impossibility to establish that Mr. Povetkin took Meldonium after January 1, 2016”.
The fact that Meldonium has been banned from this date.