World Champions thanks to a penalty won in Iceland: overview videos of the matches
On Friday, October 11, in the three groups resumed the qualifiers of the European championship 2020.
Group A
Montenegro — Bulgaria — 0:0.
Czech Republic — England — 2:1 (Brabetz, 9, Ondrasek, 85 — Kane, 5, penalty).
After losing to the Czechs ended the unbeaten England in the qualifying matches for world and European Championships, which ran from Oct 2009 (!) year and totaled 43 games (34 wins and 9 draws). It is noteworthy that in October 2009, the British were beaten in the river of our team (0:1). It’s doubly disappointing for Gareth Southgate that they were during the match with the Czech Republic after the next, 27th, in the national team striker Harry Kane, but the Czechs claimed a comeback victory (the decisive goal was scored 30-year-old striker Ondrasek, who conducted its debut match in the national team), equaling in the standings for scoring with the “three lions”.
Position of commands: 1. England — 12 points (5 matches), 2. Czech Republic — 12 (6), 3. Kosovo — 8 (5), 4. Montenegro — 3 (6), 5. Bulgaria — 3 (6).
Group
Ukraine — Lithuania — 2:0 (Malinowski, 30, 58).
Portugal — Luxembourg — 3:0 (Bernardo Silva, 16, Cristiano Ronaldo, 66, Guedes, 88).
The leader of the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the third match in a row for the national team and became even closer to the score of 100 goals in the national team — now, on account of Cristiano 94 goals. By the way, to break the world record, which belongs to the Iranian Ali daei (109 goals), Kryry it remains to apply 16 punches in the national team of Portugal.
Position of commands: 1. Ukraine — 16 points (6 matches), 2nd. Portugal — 11 (5), 3. Serbia — 7 (5), 4. Monaco — 4 (6), 5. Lithuania — 1 (6).
Group N
Iceland — France — 0:1 (Giroud, 64, penalty).
Turkey — Albania — 1:0 (Tosun, 90).
Andorra — Moldova — 1:0 (Vales, 63). On 55 minutes, removed, Ginsari (Moldova).
Andorra has interrupted a series without victories, which consisted of 14 games. If to speak about official matches, the dwarf state did not know the taste of victory since June of 2017, when the house defeated Hungary (1:0).
Position of commands: 1. Turkey — 18 points (7 matches), 2. France — 18 (7), 3. Iceland — 12 (7), 4. Albania — 9 (7), 5. Andorra — 3 (7), 6. Moldova — 3 (7).
On Saturday, October 12, in the qualifying tournament, Euro 2020 will be held the following matches: Georgia — Ireland, Denmark — Switzerland (group D), Faroe Islands — Romania, Malta — Sweden, Norway — Spain (group F), Bosnia and Herzegovina — Finland, Italy — Greece, Liechtenstein — Armenia (group J).
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter