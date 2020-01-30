World championship in athletics in the premises was postponed for a year because of the epidemic of the coronavirus
World championship athletics Championships indoor will be held in 2021, as reported on the official website of the international Association of athletics federations (IAAF).
The competition, which from 13 to 15 March was to take Chinese Nanjing, was postponed for a year.
The decision of the IAAF to do with this epidemic of coronavirus in China, which claimed the lives of over 170 people.
While the organizers have rejected proposals to move the world championship to another country.
The previous world Cup in athletics in the premises held in 2018 in the British Birmingham.
The Ukraine medals won.