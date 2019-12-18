World Cup on track there was a terrible blockage in the Omnium (video)
The final day of the 5th stage of the world Cup track Cycling in Brisbane (Australia) was marked by a spectacular blockage in the women’s Omnium.
On the penultimate lap of the race two cyclist caught wheels.
In the accident were 12 athletes.
In the end, won Jennifer Valente of the United States (139 points), canadian Allison Beveridge won silver (127), closed the three leaders of the new Zealand racer Holly Edmondston (100).