World debt has reached record amounts
The debt is about 230% of world GDP
Global debt, both public and private, reached a record level 188 billion, representing 230% of world GDP. This was reported by the head of the International monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, speaking in Washington at the 20th conference of economic research Annual Research Conference.
As noted Georgieva, the main driving force of increase of debt is the private sector, which now accounts for almost two-thirds of the total level of debt.
However, according to her, government debt in advanced economies is in the levels, which not seen since the Second world war. In addition, public debt in emerging markets is at a level last seen during the debt crisis of the 1980-ies.