World food prices grew by more than 3%
The price of wheat, which is one of the main export products of Ukraine for the year decreased by 11%
The food price index of FAO (Food and agriculture organization of the UN) in September 2019 increased in comparison with September of last year by 3.3% to 170 points. This was reported on the website of the organization.
In comparison with August of the current year the prices remained approximately at the same level.
As noted in FAO in September fell sharply, sugar prices, however, this decline was almost completely offset by higher prices for vegetable oil and meat. The price index for dairy products decreased slightly, while the index for cereals has remained stable.
In September the average value of the price Index for cereals, FAO has made 157,6 points, almost unchanged compared to August and 3.9% (6.4 points) compared to September 2018.
However, the dynamics of prices of basic grains have been mixed. Wheat prices in September rose in active trade, although they were still significantly lower (11%) of prices to the same period last year, helped by the generally optimistic predictions of the proposal. The prices of corn, on the contrary, decreased compared to last month as global prices continued to fall under the influence of large amounts of supply of exports from exporting countries from the southern and Northern hemisphere, said the FAO.
The food price index of FAO is a measure of the monthly change in international prices of a basket of food commodities (cereals, vegetable oils, dairy products, meat and sugar). The index is calculated on the basis of the average values of price indices for five commodity groups, weighted average of the share of each group in the export.