World football stars supported the challenge with toilet paper (video)
Nani
In social networks is gaining momentum challenge “Stay home” (#stayathomechallenge), which was launched to motivate people not to leave home in cases of outbreaks of coronavirus.
Many current and former renowned players have already joined this challenge.
The essence of the call consists in embossing a roll of toilet paper.
Once the selection of the performers stands out the ex-midfielder, “Manchester United” Luis Nani, which is connected to the juggling of his son.
The Captain Of Real Madrid Sergio Ramos. The defender of Juventus FC Matteis de Ligt.
Forward “Manchester United” Marcus Rashford.
Head coach of “Rangers FC” Steven Gerrard. Defender “Manchester city” Benjamin Mendy, who was
placed under quarantine after a family member of a player got to the hospital with symptoms of the coronavirus. Midfielder “Manchester United” Bruno Fernandes.