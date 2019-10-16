World laughs with Putin because of “first lady”, to Zelensky, trump and Macron far
The Russian President is exquisitely teased in the Network because he is not married. However, the personal life of Putin – the mystery of the seven seals, and the public is not known if he was alone. However, according to the official version of Putin is not married and appears everywhere without the first lady.
Telegram-channel “operating line” decided “to stab” Putin its “loneliness,” reports Диалог.UA.
“You will agree, a President without a First lady does not look fully as he had not told me all the stories from the series “our wives — guns are loaded”, a signed “Operational line” was accompanied by a collage of pictures of presidents with their wives.
Photo – Donald and Melanie trump, Bridget and Emmanuel macron, and of course, Vladimir Zelensky with his wife Helen. And “guns are loaded” – it’s part of Sergey Shoigu.
However, the head of the Russian defense Ministry is unlikely to claim the role of “first lady”. Yes, and they look paired with Putin as something not very…