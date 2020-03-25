World markets showed growth for the first time in recent weeks, oil also rises in price
Asian markets followed wall street showed growth, and some investors will first buy there shares. However, the volatility of the markets is still quite strong against the backdrop of a pandemic coronavirus.
About it reports news Agency “Interfax”.
So, on Wednesday, March 25, futures on the S&P 500 dropped 1.3%, which suggests that the us markets can go back to decrease. Japan’s Nikkei 225 grew by 5.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was higher by 2.1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 2%.
As of 08:27 on Kiev Brent futures rose on the London exchange ICE Futures at 2.73% compared to the close and was trading at $27,92 per barrel.
Futures for WTI rose by this time in new York by 3.83% to $24,93 per barrel.