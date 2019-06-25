World record: British dispersed the tractor to 167 kilometers per hour
British motorcycle racer and TV presenter guy Martin set a world speed record for a tractor. Driving a Fastrac 8000 he clocked up 166,72 kilometers per hour, said on Twitter the representatives of the company JCB.
Check-in took place on the runway of the former base of the Royal air force in the district of Elvington. He was shot by journalists of one of local TV stations that plan to release event of the film.
The tractor was a diesel 7,2-liter engine of about 1000 horsepower produced by JCB. In addition, the car equipped with the six-speed transmission and a special aerodynamic equipment.
The previous speed record on the tractor belonged to a racing driver the Stig from the popular TV show Top Gear. By car Track-tor with the engine capacity of 500 horsepower, he clocked up 140,44 kilometers per hour.