World star and popular actress: named judges and a new host of the “X-factor” (photo)
In Kiev started shooting the 10th anniversary season of the legendary vocal show “X-factor” (STB). The producers promise that it will be very special and will collect on your day of birth a record number of stars.(Recall that the Grand final of the ninth season of the “X-factor”was held on the eve of New 2019.)
First place at the table of the jury of Ukrainian “X-factor” is a world star, the Italian tenor who applaud the most prestigious Opera halls in the world — Alessandro Safina. With him by the judges of the anniversary season are: pop diva of the Ukrainian scene, Olya Polyakova, artist and composer Andrei Danilko, the singer Nastya Kamenskih.
It is known that after filming the ninth season of the project has left its presenter Andrey Poor people. The vacant place was taken by popular actress Dasha Tregubova.
To congratulate the Ukrainian show with a birthday coming top artists, among them those whose star, thanks to “X-factor”: Oleg Vinnik, Nata zhyzhchenko, Melovin, Sergey Babkin, Natalia Mogilevskaya, Sofia Rotaru, Nino Katamadze, KAZKA, “Neangely”.
We are proud that with the first season of Ukrainian “X-factor” — the place where was born the legend, — said the head of the project Elena Romanenko. — This fall it will bring together the largest number of stars in the entire history of the project. The first stage of the casting of Ukrainian “X-factor” will turn into a star challenge: our four judges had the opportunity to transfer their place at the table of the jury of the colleagues on show-to business, who knows exactly what “x-factor” necessary for a successful musical career. And the finale, during which the country will know the name of the winner of the tenth season will be an unforgettable new year gift for all viewers.
Recall that the winner of the ninth season of the vocal show “X-factor” was a group ZBSband. For the first time in the history of Ukrainian “X-factor” was named best musical group. Band members Bogdan Buluk and Vladislav Onishchenko, in an exclusive interview with the “FACTS” told how the name came ZBSband appeared their stage images.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter