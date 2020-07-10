Worldwide failed applications for iOS
Worldwide users of the mobile operating system Apple’s iOS complain about the failures of popular apps and services including Spotify, Viber, TikTok, Tinder and Pinterest, BBC reports.
Applications are not open or “out” after download, users write in social networks.
What are the problem is still unknown. In social networks it has been suggested that the problem may be associated with a set of Facebook SDK integrated in a large application for authorization and targeting.
The newspaper Report notes that a similar failure, the cause of which was the system of Facebook SDK has already happened in may this year.
The company Facebook has already stated that study users ‘ complaints.
The interlocutor of the correspondent of TASS in one of the Internet companies have suggested that the problem could arise from updating Facebook SDK.
“The upgrade happened some kind of bug which affects tens or even hundreds of iOS apps: Viber, Yandex, Spotify, MegaFon, Yota, TikTok, Tinder and others. Because of this, Twitter and Github you can see a huge number of angry messages from developers. How quickly will fix it on the side of Facebook — no one knows,” he said.
