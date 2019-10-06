Worn on the hands of Anastasia: the mystery surfaced about the man in the life of a car crash
Sick brain cancer Zavorotnyuk now worried many fans in different cities and countries, including in Volgograd, Russia. It turned out that there lives a man, who bore a future star on his hands. On the “Volgograd” period neither Anastasia nor her relatives and friends never mentioned it.
For some reason they preferred to keep it a secret, but the information still surfaced. 73‑year-old actor of the Volgograd theatre of the young spectator Boris Pavlovich Kudryavtsev has told about that time in an interview with “Hometown.”
“In 1972, the parents of Anastasia, Valentina and Yuri Zavorotnyuk arrived in Volgograd, they brought with them eighteen months she and her seven year old brother Svyatoslav”, — said Kudryavtsev.
He said that the likely reason for the move was the invitation of the father of Anastasia’s work on Volgograd television operator. The actor added that soon after the change of residence mother “nurse Vicki” was accepted to work in local theatre. Actually, there is Boris met the family of the car crash.
“Anastasia is a copy of Valentina: the same miniature, the same big eyes — well, copy!” — with a smile remembers the actor in an interview — And Anastasia passed on the theatrical and the human charm that was inherent in her mother“.
Kudryavtsev also reminded of the everyday work of actors of theatre of the young spectator. He noted that Valentine often took her little Cindy when she had no one to sit. However, this practice was almost universal. The actor spoke about how he personally had to wear Zavorotnyuk on hand.
“Nastya were drawn to mom when were in the theater will see it and runs, and Valentina play, her to go on stage. Then we, other actors, including I, took a little nasty on the hands, holding that‑then she told — tried to distract the”” — added Boris.
After two years of living in Volgograd Nastya’s parents moved to Astrakhan. There were special reasons. Mom Valentina Zavorotnyuk competed with another prima ballerina of the theatre.
As you know, now the family of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk is going through a difficult period. The artist is struggling with serious illness. In the winter she was diagnosed with brain cancer. Her condition received conflicting information.
As previously reported “FACTS”, yesterday, October 6, it was reported that the star died. But then the PR-Director of artist Marina Potapova issued a denial of rumors.
