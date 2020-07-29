Worse coronavirus: millions of people in poor countries can lead to starvation
Economic decline, deterioration of health care, the growth of domestic violence pandemic coronavirus multiplies a number of other important problems in the world. With the approach of harvest season, experts say new threat of mass hunger in Africa and Asia, writes “Voice of America”.
In 2020, for the first time since 1998 the poverty level, and at the same time world hunger will increase as a result of the coronavirus, experts predict. But because of the economic impact of the pandemic could die more people than the virus itself.
So says David Beazley, Executive Director of the UN food programme.
“If we do not prepare, will not provide access to food to avoid disruptions of trade, this may result in the following months to a famine of biblical scale,” he said.
Ethiopia, Syria, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Guinea, Central African Republic — the famine has worried millions of people in some of the poorest countries of Africa and Asia. Due to restrictions on movement in terms of coronavirus, people often cannot receive medical care, but to work in the fields, to sow and to harvest.
Every cent of the world economy falling into poverty fall further from 14 to 22 million people, according to the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI).
In addition, this year, East Africa is the largest in the last 70 years the locust invasion that is threatening the starvation of 25 million people.
Perhaps the worst situation is covered in the last 5 years of civil war in Yemen. This is one of the poorest countries in the world, and predicted Famine Early Warning Systems Network, by 2012 there will be 15 000 000 people who don’t enough food.
According to estimates by the charitable organization Save the Children for 3.5 years of conflict and famine have died there 85 000 children and 2 million children receive less food. And a third of the population — 10 000 000 people — according to UN estimates — are on the verge of starvation. The almost destroyed the economy of the country, every fourth from the poorest families have completely lost revenue sources in recent months.
Coronavirus led to disruptions in food trade between countries, but also because of the pandemic, a number of donor countries stopped to provide humanitarian assistance.
Many people in Burkina Faso is also on the brink. In the province Tyui, one of the main agricultural regions of the country, the last time 40% of newborn children are underweight, their mothers are malnourished.
“We expect that the number of people who have no food, will increase in 2, 3, 5 times until November-December when typically the time to harvest. For those who did not sow nothing, reap” — say local doctors.
The reduction in food production resulted in a rise in price of products. The price of rice, corn, grain and other basic food crops grew by 30-60% in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia. And in the Sudan, the cost of food has become three times higher. World prices for rice and corn increased by 15% and 12% respectively.
However, given the pandemic, the number of agricultural countries, including Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Vietnam and Russia imposed temporary restrictions on the export of agricultural products.
Most malnutrition threatens children: they often received food thanks to government programs in schools, but they were closed on quarantine. In particular, so 85 000 000 schoolchildren in Latin America and the Caribbean were cut off from state programs to nutrition and providing children the necessary social and medical assistance.
According to the UN, before the pandemic annually from malnutrition have killed 3 million children in the world. Each month of the pandemic dies of hunger per 10,000 children more.
