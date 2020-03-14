Worse coronavirus: rating diseases killing thousands of people a day

March 14, 2020

The world health organization has published statistics showing how many people a day die from certain diseases. Scare the whole world 2019 a new coronavirus-nCoV was it on the 17th place, and the first is long known worldwide for tuberculosis, reports the observer.

Photo: Shutterstock

So, according to the who, the ten most deadly diseases includes:

  • Tuberculosis – in day takes 3014 lives;
  • Hepatitis b – kills per day 2430 people;
  • Pneumonia – 2216 victims per day;
  • HIV/AIDS – 2210 of lives a day;
  • Malaria – 2002 victims per day;
  • Shigellosis – 1664 of the victim;
  • Rotavirus – 1233 takes life a day;
  • Seasonal flu – 1027 victims;
  • Norovirus – 548 lives;
  • Whooping cough kills 440 patients daily;
  • Typhoid — 396 deaths a day;
  • Cholera can kill 395 people per day;
  • Meningitis kills 329 lives;
  • Measles — 247 people die every day;
  • Rabies — 162 people are killed daily;
  • Yellow fever kills 82 people in a day;
  • 2019 coronavirus-nCoV takes 56 lives per day;
  • Leishmaniasis — 55 people die from it every day;
  • Echinococcosis — 53 deaths per day;
  • Dengue fever — 50 victims per day;
  • Hepatitis a kills 20 people every day;
  • Chicken pox — 12 people die per day;
  • Sleeping sickness — 10 people per day are becoming its victims;
  • Ebola — 5.3 death of a day;
  • SARS — 3.2 are dying daily;
  • MERS — 2.3 dying every day;

Mortality data taken 9 March 2020.

It is worth noting that many of the most deadly diseases take the first places in the statistics for a long time, despite the fact that there are vaccine and they are well studied.

