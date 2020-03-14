Worse coronavirus: rating diseases killing thousands of people a day
The world health organization has published statistics showing how many people a day die from certain diseases. Scare the whole world 2019 a new coronavirus-nCoV was it on the 17th place, and the first is long known worldwide for tuberculosis, reports the observer.
So, according to the who, the ten most deadly diseases includes:
- Tuberculosis – in day takes 3014 lives;
- Hepatitis b – kills per day 2430 people;
- Pneumonia – 2216 victims per day;
- HIV/AIDS – 2210 of lives a day;
- Malaria – 2002 victims per day;
- Shigellosis – 1664 of the victim;
- Rotavirus – 1233 takes life a day;
- Seasonal flu – 1027 victims;
- Norovirus – 548 lives;
- Whooping cough kills 440 patients daily;
- Typhoid — 396 deaths a day;
- Cholera can kill 395 people per day;
- Meningitis kills 329 lives;
- Measles — 247 people die every day;
- Rabies — 162 people are killed daily;
- Yellow fever kills 82 people in a day;
- 2019 coronavirus-nCoV takes 56 lives per day;
- Leishmaniasis — 55 people die from it every day;
- Echinococcosis — 53 deaths per day;
- Dengue fever — 50 victims per day;
- Hepatitis a kills 20 people every day;
- Chicken pox — 12 people die per day;
- Sleeping sickness — 10 people per day are becoming its victims;
- Ebola — 5.3 death of a day;
- SARS — 3.2 are dying daily;
- MERS — 2.3 dying every day;
Mortality data taken 9 March 2020.
It is worth noting that many of the most deadly diseases take the first places in the statistics for a long time, despite the fact that there are vaccine and they are well studied.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1326
[name] => statistics
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => statistika
)
statistics
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2109
[name] => list
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => list
)
list
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4630
[name] => who
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => voz
)
Who
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 10665
[name] => disease
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => bolezni
)
disease
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27233
[name] => World
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => mir
)
The world
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => Chinese coronavirus
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark