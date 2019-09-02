Worse, “Dorian”: in Russia because of the hurricane “Negligence” has fallen open two days ago, the bridge (video)
In Russia in the village Filkin (Sverdlovsk oblast) partially went under water two days after the opening of the pontoon bridge across the river Kakwa. Writes about this “Medusa” with a link to the post locals in the social network.
According to the Russians, the inhabitants Filkin allowed to use the bridge on August 31, and he collapsed on 2 September.
“Left for school at half past nine it’s okay. Come from school about twelve hours — a “miracle”!.. Child from school on the boat returning”, — quotes the edition of local residents.
At the same time, the head of Serovsky city district, which includes Filkin Vasily Sizikov, said that the bridge collapsed due to hit in its construction logs will be restored.
The newspaper reminds that the previous bridge collapsed Filkin in 2017 under the weight of KAMAZ. The result from the main part of the village has been isolated five families living on the right Bank of the kakva river. They were allocated for a ferry boat. The authorities claimed that building a new bridge in a scrap of Paper is impractical.
In may 2019, the court ordered the officials to provide residents the right Bank of the kakva river communications with the rest of the village. SK brought criminal case about negligence due to the lack of crossing to Filkin. To build a bridge promised Sverdlovsk Governor Yevgeny Kuyvashev.
In July, the residents themselves Filkin made a bridge of planks. It flooded two weeks later.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the past year in Russia fell more than fifty bridges. And this unfortunate tradition was successfully continued this year, when the village of Chembar (Amur region) collapsed car bridge crossing that the Trucks carried sand for backfilling of the riverbed, despite the limitations of 6 tons.
