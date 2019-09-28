Worse Oncology: the disease is not curable
The most terrible disease.
With the medical condition, there are a number of diseases that are scarier than cancer, as they are treatable.
Experts have named 5 of the most terrible diseases.
The Marburg Fever. To catch it through the damaged areas of the skin. Doctors only relieve the symptoms — an effective cure for this disease does not yet exist. According to statistics, survive only 10% of people infected.
Rabies. This disease was considered incurable until 2005. Now there is a drug that is able to help the sick, but not all. For all time of its application to well managed units.
Progressive fibrodysplasia. This disease is transmitted genetically. The patient with age in all joints irreversibly turn into bone.
Fatal familial insomnia. This disease is also hereditary and is extremely rare. On the planet officially registered only 40 families with this diagnosis.
“Mad cow disease”. Doctors say that if the disease is running, then the chances of recovering are virtually absent.
Experts believe that these diseases are worse than cancer.