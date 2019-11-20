Worse rats no beast: rodent snuck into the house and got into a fight with a cat and a dog (video)
The network is gaining popularity three-minute video, filmed in Thailand, which drew attention to the publication the Daily Mail. The house snuck a major rat, not afraid to engage in battle with the local inhabitants — a cat and a dog. As soon as one of them approaches the rodent, who immediately attacked in response, threatening the food. The stunned cat in the end losing ground and retreating, refusing to do his duty as a pied Piper. Curious dog continues to be interested in the stranger and pursues him, dodging when he attacks.
Rat uses scattered on the floor things as hideouts and launch pads for counter-attacks. So, in one moment she jumps out of the pan, forcing the dog by surprise. In another moment the rodent manages to punch the dog in the face. Then heard the disgruntled voice of a woman leading the shot. After a few seconds the hostess comes into the battle, throwing in the rat with a flop. However, the rat with lightning speed dodging the flying projectile.
