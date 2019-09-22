Worst start in 25 years: Barça with Messi humiliated on the field “Granada” (video)
The famous “Barcelona”, which last Tuesday in the Champions League match took a draw from the stadium of Borussia Dortmund, disappointed their fans in the match of the championship of Spain.
This time La Liga from the Granada, Barcelona, in which the second 45-minute period played recovered from his injury Lionel Messi in each half conceded a single goal — 0:2 (Aziz, 2, Vadillo, 66, penalty). Win the guest series “leopards”, which in the first half did not cause the target of the home team a single (!) impact has increased in the Spanish League to seven matches (after “Navy-blue” April 23 was defeated “Alaves”).
Moreover, the team of Ernesto Valverde in the fourth match in a row missed in the gate two goals (5:2 with “betacom”, 2:2 with “Osasuna”, 5:2 against Valencia) and with 7 points after five rounds is in the standings of La Liga in seventh place. Worst start Barcelona for 25 years (in the season of 1994/1995, the Catalans have also scored seven points in five games).
“I’m worried about our game. We do not manage the matches on the fields rivals. In the attacking third, we did not have enough strength. It’s happened in matches with Borussia, “Osasuna”… will Try to be better.
I feel responsible for what happened. I’m mad we didn’t deserve to win. We need to recognize the merits of the opponent. We just beat the Granada could have scored more”, — said after the final whistle head coach of “Barcelona” Ernesto Valverde.
