Worth a visit: 25 of the most spectacular mountain towns in America
Are you a fan of gorgeous rolling hills and breathtaking scenery? Then these mountain cities should be on your list when you’re planning your next vacation — and this moment will come, in spite of a total quarantine, which is now going through the United States and the world. Reader’s Digest offers to pay attention to 25 of the most spectacular mountain towns in America.
DAHLONEGA, GA
DAHLONEGA is a fabulous place located in the mountains of North Georgia and is striking for its breathtaking scenery and rural charm. Try the local wines in tasting rooms around the main square, then visit the gold Museum, go to the courthouse 1836 or go to the state Park Amicola falls.
Asheville, North Carolina
Go on a tour of the Biltmore estate (mansion-Chateau built by George Washington Vanderbilt and the most famous building in the state) and the North Carolina arboretum, take a rejuvenating massage at the Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville. This Alpine Paradise in the American way also includes 17 farmers markets that sell seasonal products, freshly baked bread and homemade cheeses.
Townsend, Tn
Planning a trip to Tennessee? Townsend is definitely worth the pit stop. First, it is one of three “gateway” to national Park the great smoky mountains. But the attractions do not end there. In the caves of Takamichi there are underground tunnels, stalagmites and stalactites, and in the cellars of CADS Cove you can enjoy a SIP of wine.
Menton, Alabama
Located atop lookout mountain in DeKalb County, the Mentone is the highest city in the state — is a quiet community with fresh air, chirping birds and fragrant wild flowers. Without a doubt, you’ll want to enjoy nature on the mountain near you — try to hike to DeSoto falls.
Bottino, North Dakota
Located at the foot of Turtle mountain, Bottino — Bastion of natural beauty. Endless activities, warm hospitality and mouth-watering tradition (who can pass up a chance to try the famous vanilla ice cream in a Dairy Pride?) make this friendly place is perfect for visiting all year round.
Thompsonville, Mi
Thompsonville is a tiny village next to the mountain crystal. The resort, which offers ski lifts, mountain climbing, laser tag, Golf and classical accommodation. Look at Michigan heritage Park art, 30-acre sanctuary with sculptures, long walking trails and an outdoor amphitheatre.
Whitesburg, Kentucky
Kentucky conjures up images of horse racing, Bourbon and baseball. But not only that. Waitsburg is a former enclave for the extraction of coal, now able to boast the creative entourage. Once-forgotten people of the area not so long ago the beginning of a new life: it is full of new bars, studios and places to listen to live music. Travelers wishing to commune with nature, should be sent to the mountain pine.
Custer, South Dakota
The Crown hotel Jewel of the Black Hills located on the edge of a state Park Custer and looks almost like Disney World. The city has a unique character and history. Bonus: the famous attractions such as mount Rushmore, the Insane Horse monument and national Park wind cave are a short walk away.
Sun Valley, Idaho
Whether you are a beginner or professional skier in sun valley you will find slopes suitable for all skill levels. Here you can also ride on a dog sled and ice skating. Scenic walks, Golf and rafting — a good reason to visit this place in summer. And yet, there are wonderful restaurants and shops.
Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Having originally been a center of trade with the fur, Jackson hole remains true to its roots of the Old West and offers a host of outdoor adventure. This is the perfect base camp for exploring the beauties of the national parks of Yellowstone and Grand Teton. Ready to unpack your gear? You can spend money on the Amangani resort or to stay at the Anvil Hotel, a renovated 1950s house-ies in the city centre. Did you know that Teton County is one of 10 places in America where people live the longest?
Bend, Oregon
Located three hours Southeast of Portland, on the river Deshutes, bend — the antidote to boredom. The mild weather and 300 days of sunshine a year means the opportunity to enjoy nature in the fresh air 24/7/365. Stroll along the waterfront or go to the volcano, pilot Butte. If it rains, you can always go to the High Desert Museum.
Darby, Montana
In this state there are tons of hidden treasures — and Darby is one of them. Surrounded by mountains Bitterroot Darby radiates the true spirit of the American West. This charming city offers beautiful parks, trails for travelers with any level of skills and authentic accommodation.
Aspen, Colorado
Aspen attracts a crowd of people relaxing in nature and an exceptional reputation (high end restaurants, boutiques and five-star hotels). Winter and snow-capped peaks add to the flavor to this place. Hiking, Cycling and horseback riding complement the irresistible landscape. Be sure to visit the Opera house Wheeler, built during the mining boom of the 19th century.
Flagstaff, AZ
Flagstaff is much more than just an excellent base for visiting such attractions as the Grand Canyon and Route No. 66. For starters, it is located near North America’s largest pine forest of Ponderosa. Access to Humphreys Peak (the highest mountain in Arizona) is definitely another feather in her hat! Want to know where to stay? Put up a tent in one of the many campsites, rent a caravan or a cosy separate house.
Park city, Utah
Located high in the Wasatch mountains, Park city is known for its beautiful slopes. The Holy Grail for lovers of winter sports can boast two world-class resorts and more than 400 miles of trails. And in the summer is a luxury hotels and spas.
Telluride, Colorado
From fishing and Hiking to cross-country skiing and snowboarding this city, once associated with the California gold rush, offers entertainment at any time of the year. Moreover, thrill seekers can ride the gondola. A great idea to see Historical Museum Telluride and see a show at Sheridan Opera house.
Woodstock, New York
Woodstock, better known as the mastermind behind the legendary music festival, has a lot. Artists, dreamers, and freethinkers have long been flocking to this Paradise for the hippies. No matter how many decades pass, his relaxed atmosphere never collapses. The idyllic landscape filled with trees, family farms and scenic peaks, including mount overlook. In Woodstock, by the way, it is cheaper to visit in the fall.
Carrabassett Valley, Maine
This city, located in the Western part of Maine, worth a visit in winter or summer. Avid skiers and snowboarders gather on mount Sugarloaf in the snowy season. When the temperature rises, here come the fans of Hiking and Cycling (recommend to visit the Park Bigelow and the Appalachian trail. Fewer people — another reason to come to Carrabassett valley in the summer.
North Conway, New Hampshire
New Hampshire is sometimes unfairly overlooked when planning a trip, but the North Conway can change that. Its hills, shining lakes and sprawling forests — perfect landscape for postcards. Overnight you can stay at the house Stonehurst.
Ligonier, PA
If you are a native of Pennsylvania, Ligonier is probably not on your radar. And for good reason. This typical small town, built in 1760-ies, full of historical monuments and traditional architecture. Travelling with children? There are a lot of green space and family events. Summer vacation can not do without a visit to Idlewild & SoakZone, the most popular amusement Park in the area. Snow period lasts from late November to early April.
Fish Camp, CA
The most important thing in fish Camp — that it is a 10-minute drive from the southern entrance to Yosemite national Park. However, travelers should not rush. Located at an altitude of 4990 feet (1520 meters), this tiny village attracts with the charm of high-rise types and unusual hotels. For a resort with a full range of services, consider Tenaya Lodge.
Truckee, CA
Truckee, located on the border of California and Nevada, is advertised as a “real town with unreal backyard.” He’s gorgeous — from the sparkling waters and sandy shores of lake Tahoe state Park, Donner memorial, which has campsites, multipurpose trails and rock climbing areas. Boca reservoir offers fishing for salmon.
Idyllwild, CA
Need a break from the hustle and bustle? This city attracts a relaxed atmosphere, and perhaps, shops and a cafe, so well located. The smell of cedar and pine, floating in the air, encourages visitors to make a stop. Although this is not a reason to sit idly by, especially when you can organize fantastic Hiking, fishing and picnics.
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Beaches, ski resorts and forests are just some of the reasons why California residents and visitors love this city. Spend a few days enjoying the spectacular views from the Heavenly Gondola ski lift, making a fascinating tour on the road or wandering on forest trails through the state Park van Sickl. To get pleasure from high stakes go to a casino in nearby Stateline, Nevada.
Cordova, Alaska
Located near the mouth of the copper river in Prince William Sound, Cordova is full of crystal clear water, dense forests, narrow mountain ridges, jagged peaks and wetlands. In the summer you can participate in fishing and skating on kayaking, and in winter — to ski and make tours of the glaciers. Photographing wildlife is a popular pastime throughout the year.
