Worth seeing: the 12 most scenic reservoirs in Northern California
You do not need to be an Olympic swimmer to love lakes, rivers and streams of Northern California, and does not need to own a boat to enjoy the ocean. There are thousands of ways to relax to the soothing sounds of water. Only in Your State offers several popular and incredibly beautiful places on the embankments, where you can enjoy the views and have a good time.
1. Lake Trinity
Once known as the lake Claire Engle lake, this lake got its current name after the County built a dam Trinity. It is the third largest reservoir in California. Its channels run through the forest, the Trinity forest.
2. Lake Stowe Lake
This place looks just magical, like a scene from tales of the brothers Grimm. You can find this gem in Golden gate Park in San Francisco.
3. The Pacific ocean
The Pacific ocean is a true gentle giant. This place is out of the competition, the water is calling — come!
4. River McCloud
There are three types of waterfalls. McCloud is a lovely little town where these places are often Cycling and Hiking.
5. Lake Tenaya
If you are in Mariposa, stop here! The clouds reflected in the water of the lake give the opportunity to make a great photo. Hotel Tenaya Lake is located near the best places of Yosemite. The lake is a wonderful place to visit when you come to the Park.
6. The Bay Of San Francisco
Local residents believe that there is nothing more beautiful evening in the Bay when the sun sets on the water’s edge. However, the sunrise or sunset, doesn’t matter. Any frame will be fine. This sunset shot near the town of Sausalito:
7. Creek Mormon Creek
Judge tuttle found gold on the banks of the river Mormon in the mid-1800-ies. He built a log cabin near the shore, and the town became known as Tuttletown. The Creek passes through part of the County Tuolomne, including Jamestown and Sonora.
8. Lake Jabu
Lake jabu also has a second name — lake Lucille. Few know about it because the lake is located in the middle of nowhere, in the place which is called “desert” in the National forest of El Dorado. You can hike to see this place.
9. The Salmon River
River with a length of about 20 miles (30 km) originates in the mountains of the Trinity Alps. She has two ramifications which lie in Klimatskim national forest. Along the way there is no water dam to prevent the flow.
10. Bay Emerald Bay
The next time you find yourself in the lake Tahoe area, stop at this little local gem. Some people think it’s a piece of heaven on earth. This place is more photographed than the other reservoirs in Northern California. And you can understand why.
11. River Smith
The Smith river flows through the three woods and is located in the Northern part of the state, and the city is named in her honor. Smith river — the city which is considered the wettest in the state. Here, the average drop of 70 inches (177 cm) of rain a year compared to 35 inches (89 cm) for the rest of the state.
12. Waterfall Sempervirens Falls
You can find this beauty in the Park big basin, the Redwoods. A trip to the Park demands a visit to this wonderful waterfall. The name waterfall received from the term Sequoia Sempervirens is the Latin name of Sequoia.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2393
[name] => California
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kaliforniya
)
CA
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 11379
[name] => Northern California
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => severnaya-kaliforniya
)
Northern California
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27797
[name] => pond
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vodoem
)
водоемFacebookVkontakte
bookmark