Wounded SKAT asked divers about the help
The animal was wounded hooks.
Off the coast of Australia giant manta ray (sea devil) approached a group of divers and ask them for help, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the Letters.
It happened near a coral reef of Ningaloo in the North-West coast of Australia in may.
As it turned out, a three-meter slope eye stuck large fishing hooks. He swam up to the divers and “asked” for help, trying to attract their attention, according to NBC News. Stingray, in particular, turned over in the water, thus showing the problem.
Australian underwater photographer Jake Wilton said that already observed for the slope, which the locals called a Freckle. He said that repeatedly dived to the slope, before it was possible to free him from the hooks.
“It is very rare for the animal to turn around and come back to you, showing themselves,” he said.
According to marine biologist Monty Halls, who was on Board the boat, the ramp did not move until Wilton dived several times trying to remove the hook.
“I think that the SKAT understood that Jake tries to save him,” said Halls.
“This was a graphic illustration of the fact that these animals have intelligence, confidence and a close relationship with people who treat them with respect,” he added.
The divers once again saw a Stingray two weeks after the incident. According to them, it felt good.