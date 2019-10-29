Wow not Kohl: on the eve of the 45th anniversary of Alena Vinnitskaya revealed the secrets of her beauty
Famous singer and TV presenter Alena Vinnitskaya on the eve of his 45th anniversary openly talked about the feelings about age and revealed the secrets of her beauty. She does not hide that puts a lot of effort to look young and feel good. But assured that do not use beauty injections and plastic surgeons.
“I will not dissemble, it’s not easy! The most difficult age — 30 years! All cry: “I am ugly, old, life is over!” I also at that age had psychosis, it seemed to be the end. If not fascinated by the esoteric, did not find a teacher, do not read books and not developed, very hard would take my 45″ — said the host of “Sravi way” on the channel “Ukraine” Alena Vinnitskaya in an interview with the magazine “relax”.
The star also admitted that instead of moping, I began to work more on myself — I became fond of yoga, meditating, studying spiritual practices. Alena looks good and takes his age.
“I didn’t stab, but do not condemn those who do. It’s their choice. There are women who can’t deal with them. They don’t have time to massage — it is easier to go and something to stick. And I’m the opposite — I do yoga, like massage. When doing it myself — it’s like meditation. I am by nature a scientist, all delve, learn, about everything I read, all I recommend… Learn to vnutriserdecna, taking dietary supplements, develop a different system”, — said Vinnitsa.
We will remind, she has performed in the first structure of group “VIA Gra”, then began a solo career. She also starred in the movie, and now leads a morning show on television.
