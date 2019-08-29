WP: trump promised to pardon his aides if they violate the law for the construction of the wall
Recently in The Washington Post published an article that reported that Donald trump will have mercy on his assistants, if they have to break the law, to complete the project.
Current and former officials involved in the project, told the newspaper that trump sent his assistants to the seizure of private land along the U.S. border and Mexico. They ignored environmental regulations and quickly approved construction contracts worth billions of dollars.
Trump denied a report publisher on Twitter, calling it “another absolutely false history Amazon Washington Post”. Trump has often been criticized Post, linking his reports with CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezosa who bought the newspaper in 2013.
However, an anonymous White house official told the newspaper that trump really made these statements about the pardon, but he was just kidding when he said such things.
Previously, trump said on Twitter that “the Wall is growing very rapidly, despite the total obstruction from Democrats in Congress and in other places!”.
The promise of a trump to build the “most beautiful wall” along the southern border of America has been a hallmark of his presidential campaign in 2016 against Democrat Hillary Clinton. He has repeatedly stated that Mexico will pay for the entire infrastructure project, and supported that position — despite the fact that he allowed the government to shut down in December after Democrats pushed back on the offer of 5.7 billion dollars for its funding.
According to the letter office of management and budget from January 6, those funds would build only 234 miles (376 km) wall — much less than the planned trump.
At the time, trump claimed that the wall will be finished in two years. But experts say that the project completion may take more than ten years, and he could be worth tens of billions of dollars.
In this month the President claimed that the wall “is under serious construction.” But of the nearly 2000-mile (3218 km) border was built only about 60 miles (96 km) of barrier, and all this as a “replacement” for ageing structures.
In the July tweet trump has said that “fake news” saying that the “new” wall was never built.
“When the old wall on the southern border that is crashing and falling apart, built on important to prevent problems, is replaced by the new 30-foot (9-meter) steel and concrete wall, the media say that the new wall was not built, — he complained. — Build too many walls!”.
Trump met regularly to try to expedite the project, and shrugged off concerns about possible violations of the law, suggesting that he may have mercy on officials, reports The Post.
A few months ago, CNN reported that trump said the head of customs and border protection Kevin Makalinao that pardon, if it is determined that he violated immigration laws. According to a press release of the Ministry of internal security, Makalenin on Wednesday will travel to El Salvador to discuss immigration issues.
The white house rejected the request on CNBC comments to the post Washington Post. But the Deputy press Secretary of the White house Hogan Gigli in a statement to the newspaper said trump “has promised to protect our borders reasonable, rational immigration policy, to make American communities safer, and it is happening everywhere where a wall is being built”.
Criticism, which is misleading, according to Gigli, “just fabrications of people that hate the fact that the status quo that for decades has damaged this country finally changing, as President trump is moving faster than anyone in history, to build a wall and to provide security and accept the immigration policy, which was voted on by the American people.”
Meanwhile on Tuesday, the Minister of defense mark Esper had approved the construction of 20 miles (32 km) of the boundary wall.