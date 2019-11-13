Wreaths, crosses and fences: Russia poured a slide for children from the land of the cemetery (video)
In the Omsk region (Russia) the basis for the hill at the stadium in the village of Krasnoyarka poured from the cemetery land, along with parts of wreaths, crosses and fences.
“In the Omsk region in one of the villages poured the hill for the children of earth from the cemetery. Residents did not check out sticking out of it, wreaths, crosses and poles from the fences. The authorities reassured them, saying “funeral waste” has been removed. Have fun” — said in comments to the video the network has posted “Lentic”.
Meanwhile, the Russian press writes that the local authorities stated that the construction of the icy hill was not planned. They say that ritual garbage was taken from the cemetery and formed a mound for him, “lifting-descent of the ski run”.
As previously reported “FACTS”, officials in Omsk, in preparation for the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered not only to hide behind the tattered banners on the facades of the houses, but to paint the grass green. Suddenly the snow has made adjustments to the paint and made the grass bright turquoise.
