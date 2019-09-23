Wrestler WWE has published a video of her “Dating” with the police of Edmonton (PHOTOS)

Video stop police of Edmonton for violations gained popularity since then as one of the wrestlers WWE posted it on their Twitter account (https://twitter.com/i/status/1175466342843113472).

The representative of the RCMP said Global News (namely, they were interested in this story) that this video was not staged.

“For her, I can’t vouch for, but from our side it was a routine stop of a vehicle in the framework of the law,” said corporal Chris Warren on Sunday morning.

Wrestler Lacey Evans (Lacey Evans) came to Edmonton to participate in WWE shows Live! held at Rogers Place on Saturday evening.

On Sunday afternoon a video in which the officer of the RCMP (Royal Canadian mounted police) writes Evans a fine for speeding, had more than 615000 hits.

When he gives her the ticket hear, as Evans declares: “You know who I am?”

“I have no idea,’ replied the policeman, who, according to bagiku name Brettell G. M. (G. M. Brettell).

“WWE superstar,’ she says indignantly. – You must know who I am”.

“Yuck, concluded Evans. – I’ll pay the fine.”

Patrol wants Evans to have a good day and, whether by inertia, whether in jest, adds: “Welcome to Edmonton”.

Derived from a Evans blurts out: “And you a terrible day, sir. Canada – it’s terrible!”.

Journalists asked the representatives of the WWE, but they gave no explanation in connection with the situation.