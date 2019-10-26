“Wrestling match” between a puppy and a raccoon touched by network (video)
Network touched by the video, shot 24-year-old American resident of the state of South Carolina Dariana Hansen. Zoologist Hansen takes care of the rescued raccoon who is preparing to resettle in the forest. Five months ago he pulled a small animal with his brothers and sisters from under a fallen tree.
A girl raccoon named Guacamole, unexpectedly befriended recently joined the family puppy Dariana — Maverick, a cross between the Australian shepherd and pit bull. They enjoy playing with each other. Hansen took one of “wrestling matches” that they regularly arrange.
“This shows that the two creatures, despite their differences, can get along and be friends”, — quotes the words of the owner of the animals Daily Mail.
This is not the first case of friendship between a raccoon and a dog.
