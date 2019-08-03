“Wrinkles will help me get a new role”: Monica Bellucci optimistic about his age
Recently Monica Bellucci gave an interview to the magazine Madame Figaro. With the editor actress talked about everything from her divorce from Vincent to his age.
To the “growing up” Monica feels optimistic. She always looked a little older than digits in the passport. At the age of 16, when she started painted at school the teacher took her to the toilet to wash, because with makeup Bellucci looked like a grown woman. Grandmother of Monica, on the contrary encouraged Hobbies granddaughter makeup. “She loved when I in high heels with painted nails,” said Bellucci.
Emir Kusturica says that Monica’s two sides in the eyes to read Vice, but she is innocent. Using these external and internal quality Bellucci has achieved much in the movie. In the palette of her roles varied.
And now, crossing the milestone of the 50th anniversary (and the actress 54 years old), she is counting on even more interesting roles and are not yet ready to turn to plastic surgeons.
“My age opens new horizons for me. Wrinkles, creases around the eyes will help me to create a new colorful image, I’m sure. While I’m not ready to go to a surgeon for a “dose of youth.” Although not condemn people who do plastic surgery if, after feeling better, zavershenie. I don’t know whether the dare herself ever for a facelift. I’ve seen people who, after visiting the surgeon looked much better than before, so anything does not deny,” said Monica.
Now in the life of Bellucci all in harmony. After leaving Kassel, she finally met a new love, 37-year-old sculptor Nicolas Lefebvre often accompanies the actress to events. Rumor has it that they are going to get married.