Writer Paulo Coelho has said sorry to the French for ‘hysteria’ of the President of Brazil (PHOTO)

Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho recorded a video message to the people of France, in it he apologizes for the harsh statements of the President of Brazil Jaira Bolsonaro. They come amid alarming for the whole world news about the forest fires in the Amazon.

“It’s a bit sad video, in which I want to apologize to my French friends because of the crisis, I would say – because of the hysteria Bolsonaro against France, President of France and wife of the French President,” said Coelho. Video of his address to the French published in the microblog Twitter.

According to him, at that time, as the burning forests of the Amazon, the Brazilian President is not doing anything, “but only insults, denies, and says anything , if only to avoid responsibility” for what is happening, reports “Interfax”.

The relationship between the President of France Emmanuel Makron and Bolsonaro escalated after macron announced plans to raise at the last G7 summit, the wildfires raging this summer in the Amazon rainforest. He pointed to the urgent need to save “the lungs of the planet”.

“Our house is on fire. Literally. Amazon rainforest – the lungs, which produce 20% of the oxygen on the planet is on fire,” wrote the macron on Twitter.

This statement caused outrage in Brazil, whose territory is the location of most of the forests of the Amazon. Bolsonaro in response accused Him of colonialism.

The situation worsened after Bolsonaro in Facebook left a mocking comment under the photo collage, which in an unfavorable light depicted 66-year-old wife of Macron name.

“Now you know why the macron is pursuing Bolsonaro?” – written by supporter of Brazilian President who placed the collage. “Do not humiliate him, buddy, ha-ha,” replied Bolsonaro.

The President of France criticized Bolsonaro for inappropriate for the head of state behaviour and wished the Brazilians in the future such “President who behaves this work relevant way.”

President Bolsonaro known for his offensive statements about women, blacks, and sexual minorities. The biggest scandal was caused by his speech in September 2014, during a debate with the Senator-a woman, Maria do Rosário. “I wouldn’t have been raped because you don’t deserve it,” said her Bolsonaro. His words are quoted by the BBC Russian service.

In April 2017 during his speech he said, “I Have five children. Four sons, but the fifth child, I was weak, and had a daughter”.

Amid the spread of fire in Brazilian society has intensified criticism of the President and the government in connection with the fact that they do not pay enough attention to environmental protection. 22 Aug Bolsonaro said that the authorities have no resources to fight fires in the Amazon. Their assistance in extinguishing burning “lungs of the planet” of Brazil proposed that Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador and Chile. Concern over fires was expressed by the UN Secretary-General, antónio Guterres, who stressed that “we can no longer afford to harm one of the largest sources of oxygen and biological diversity” of the planet.

Rain forest – a forest with annual rainfall 2000-7000 mm or more. They are characterized by a complex deck structure, a rich biodiversity of trees, epiphytes and lianas, and poverty grass. Tropical rain forest of the Amazon is the world’s largest rain forest.

Rainforests are home to 40 – 75% of all animals and plants on the planet. Tropical rain forests are called the “jewel of the Earth” and “world’s greatest pharmacy”, because many natural medicines have been discovered there, says Animal Corner.

In addition, Amazon forests convert carbon dioxide into oxygen. There is more than 20 percent of the world oxygen.