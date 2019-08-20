Wrong clothes and other causes of back acne
Acne is an inflammatory skin disease. Most of the people face acne on face and body in adolescence, but some they may appear in adulthood. Back acne cause special inconvenience.
Acne and pimples in the back can occur due to clogging of follicles due to poor hygiene, hormonal failure, which causes excess sebum production, and also due to mismatched clothing. Not last role is played by heredity. Gastrointestinal diseases, stress, use of anabolic steroids also trigger the appearance of acne.
In addition, an ideal medium for bacteria may be dirty linen. Backpacks and bags that come into contact with your back, can cause skin irritation.
To reduce the inflammatory process, it is necessary to refuse products which can trigger acne. No need to squeeze blackheads, as this can contribute to their dissemination and appearance of scars.
To get rid of back acne, experts advise to make lifestyle changes. You need to eat right in the first place, abandoning the sweet, fatty, spicy and salty. Doctors recommend to include in the diet more vegetables and fruits and also whole grain cereals.
You should also pay attention to your wardrobe and try to choose clothes made of natural fabrics, go away things are tight synthetic.
You need to carefully monitor hygiene, to take as needed shower, use of anti-allergic means for washing.
As for cosmetics, well help, including those which are composed of salicylic acid. If zits persist, you should consult a specialist.