Xiaomi first revealed image of the smartphone Mi CC9: white romantic
Xiaomi have now a hot time, where all are preparing for the announcement of the first devices of a new series of CC.
Company stirs interest to the upcoming event by posting some details about the device CC9. It is already known that the front camera will allow you to create images with a resolution of 32 megapixels and the main module to be a triple, where is the main sensor of the Sony.
Today, lei Jun has published on his page on Weibo Xiaomi CC9 image. The goal is to show the original white shade that will find its place in the color palette.
At different angles the back cover as a “chameleon” will change shades.
In addition, a number of images indicate that on the bottom edge is the USB Type-C, but the 3.5 mm headphone Jack is located on the top end.
Recall that the announcement of the first debutants family Xiaomi CC will take place on 2 July. Smartphone Xiaomi CC9 has to offer Snapdragon SoC 730, a display diagonal of 6.39 inches resolution HD+, battery 4000 mAh, 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB, and a triple camera sensor 48 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP. The price tag on a mobile phone to start at $378.
