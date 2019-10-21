XXI century: the network has clearly pointed out the madness of modern life (photos)
In social networks there were pictures of cartoons on the theme of the sad truth of our modern life. So, one depicting the “race” of women and men, clearly demonstrating how the fairer sex is harder to succeed and build a career: the ladies are obstacles in the form of washing machines and cookers, at that time, before their fellow-men spreading free video track.
Another caricature that reflects the madness of modern society, lying in bed, couple hugging, but everyone is busy with only your smartphone.
The topic of gender relations reveals an image where the original image shows the disparities and misunderstandings between men and women.
Another picture portrays female friendship in its true light: a woman hugs a friend a hand that turns into a snake suffocating her.
