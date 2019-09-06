Yacht trips and dances till the morning: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez rest in Saint-Tropez
After her big concert tour It’s My Party and presentation of new paintings with his participation “Stripper” (Hustlers) 50-year-old Jennifer Lopez went on vacation. The other day, along with her 44-year-old fiancé Alex Rodriguez, the singer flew to rest in Saint-Tropez — this celebrity couple tells in detail on their pages in social networks.
Most of the time, Jen and Alex spend on a yacht in the open sea. Just there the day before Lopez gave a vivid fusion photo shoot in a white swimsuit with a speaking inscription Forever Young (forever young. — Approx. ed.).
Jennifer Lopesan-Tropez 2019,
— briefly signed Lopez picture made that day, in his microblog.
In the photo Jennifer, as always, very emotionally responded to her fans: in the comments, they began to admire the slim and toned figure in stars and her smooth bronze tan:
Incredible and the most beautiful!
Truly forever young
Now, you look cooler than ever!
By the way, Lopez admits that she has a lot of exercise to maintain her figure in good condition. About training Jennifer does not forget even on vacation. This time, Lopez and Rodriguez spend time on the yacht, equipped room, so in between sunbathing and swimming in the sea, they are sent on training, the reports of which share in social networks.
In the evening, Jen and Alex, along with a large group of friends out to the local restaurants and bars, where they are rocking the dance floor until the early hours.