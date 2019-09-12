Yakubovich was in a wheelchair (video)
Russian actor and presenter of “Field of dreams” Leonid Yakubovich, which two years ago brought in “black lists” of the site “Peacemaker for violation of the state border of Ukraine, was in a wheelchair.
According to the channel Super.ru the journalist happened to see 74-year-old Jakubowicz, along with his wife at the airport of Tivat. The TV presenter was in a wheelchair.
The representative of the broadcaster told the channel that it is temporary. “He was vacationing in Montenegro, swam in the pool and when I went up I hit my knee. There was a suspicion on a fracture, the knee was swollen, so moved to a wheelchair. The doctors in Moscow did not confirm a fracture, just severe bruising. Now Leonid Abramovich treats his knee and is preparing to shoot “Field of dreams,” he said.
We will remind, earlier Yakubovich had to go through heart surgery due to excess weight.
