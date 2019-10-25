Yamaha was no longer developing its own car
The concept sports car will be frozen.
Yamaha certainly is not the first company that comes to mind when talking about cars. The Japanese multinational conglomerate has a very wide range of products and services, which include motorcycles, motors, audio equipment and even musical instruments. This is currently the largest manufacturer of pianos in the world but, unfortunately, soon it will not be a major player in the automotive industry. In fact, Yamaha will undo all your automotive projects. In 2013 and 2015, the Corporation has shown in Tokyo two concept car — Motiv Sports and Ride Concept, which was based on the production system iStream Gordon Murray. A new report from Autocar tells us that they will remain the only two cars from Yamaha, since it decided to abandon development of a future concept or production models because of the “very strong” competition.
“Cars are no longer on our long-term plans. This decision taken by the President Hideki in the foreseeable future, as we could not find a way to develop any car, make it stand out among its competitors that is very strong. Sports car, in particular, loved us as enthusiasts, but the market is particularly difficult. Now we see other opportunities”, — said the representative of Yamaha Naoto Hori in British publishing at the Tokyo motor show in 2019.
Sports car referenced by Hori, is a concept Sports Ride Concept, which had a design of carbon fiber and its own weight was less than 1 984 lbs (900 kg). According to initial information, for Yamaha it would be profitable to produce from 1 000 to 350 000 cars, but the company decided to focus its efforts on the more compact, more similar to the bikes the concepts of mobility and potential production models.