Yana Solomko hinted at divorce
The star of the Dating show “the Bachelor” Yana Solomko published a post that thrilled her fans.
Yana Solomko was one of the main favorites of the Ukrainians once charmed the whole country on the project the Bachelor STB channel. Then Maksim Chmerkovsky have preferred something else, but the straw soon met a decent man, entrepreneur Oleg and gave him a daughter.
Their family seemed perfect, but the last post Yana Solomko in Instagram excited its subscribers.
“Let it summer will be here… Good memories, does not mean “to live in the past”… We should remember all that happened to us… We should thank God and fate for all the difficult and wonderful moments of the past! For our lessons… Thank you… Come a little forward. What I want you, dear,” wrote straw.
“What are you cute daughter. Forces you to go forward. Everything in our life happens not simply and only for the better. And write the brand of the dresses, Oh, very beautiful, Ian, and ex-husband is often seen with a girl?”, “Yana, you are a wonderful, bright person! We wish you and your daughter to everything that you come true and everything in life turned out!”, “Yana, why only daughter? You and your husband broke up?” comment concerned fans.