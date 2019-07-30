Yana Solomko in crop top and form-fitting tights at a festival in Baku
The singer appeared before the audience in a seductive manner.
In recent years, Yana Solomko did not appear on stage. The singer has focused on his personal life, the education of her daughter Kira, and then the restoration following a painful separation from her husband. However, like many stars beauty after breaking up with someone in the life of Yana began a new Chapter in which there is a time and place for creativity.
A couple of months ago Solomko first talked about returning to the stage, and did not disappoint. She already had several performances in Ukraine and in Turkey, and just recently, Ian appeared at the international festival “the Heat” in Baku. Before the public and photographers, the singer appeared in a sexy image: fashionable in this season crop top and form-fitting tights that emphasized delicious star shape. Well, welcome back to the world of show business!